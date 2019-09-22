Braves' Freddie Freeman: Dealing with possible arm injury
Freeman was removed from Sunday's game against the Giants in the top of the eighth inning with an apparent right arm injury, Fox Sports South reports.
After receiving a maintenance day Saturday, Freeman checked back into the lineup at first base for the series finale, going 0-for-3 with an RBI before bowing out of the contest. Since Atlanta has already punched its ticket to the postseason, it's possible Freeman's late removal was for precautionary purposes, but expect the Braves to provide clarity on the matter after the game.
