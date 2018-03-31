Braves' Freddie Freeman: Drawing walks at record pace

Freeman went 0-for-2 with three walks and a run scored in Friday's 5-4 extra-inning loss to the Phillies.

He's now drawn six free passes on the young season, setting a Braves franchise record for walks through two games in the process. It's a potentially ominous sign for Freeman's fantasy value, as he's the only proven bat in the lineup and opposition pitchers figure to work around him every chance they get until another Atlanta hitter makes them pay for their caution. Ronald Acuna's promotion in a couple of weeks could help remedy the situation, but as long as the likes of Nick Markakis and Kurt Suzuki are hitting directly behind Freeman as they were Friday, the first baseman could see very few hittable pitches.