Braves' Freddie Freeman: Drives in five against Nats

Freeman went 2-for-3 with two walks, a double, a run scored and five RBI in Saturday's 13-9 win over the Nationals.

His bases-loaded double in the seventh inning tied the score at 8-8 and followed on the heels on a two-run single in the fifth. Freeman has now collected an RBI in 10 straight games, tying the franchise record set by Sid Gordon in 1951 when the team still played in Boston, and his .390/.479/.732 slash line over that stretch is pretty impressive too.