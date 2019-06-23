Braves' Freddie Freeman: Drives in five against Nats
Freeman went 2-for-3 with two walks, a double, a run scored and five RBI in Saturday's 13-9 win over the Nationals.
His bases-loaded double in the seventh inning tied the score at 8-8 and followed on the heels on a two-run single in the fifth. Freeman has now collected an RBI in 10 straight games, tying the franchise record set by Sid Gordon in 1951 when the team still played in Boston, and his .390/.479/.732 slash line over that stretch is pretty impressive too.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 Preview: Top 10 Sleeper Hitters
With a series in London and a series in Colorado, Week 14 is fit for some interesting lineup...
-
Week 14 Preview: Two-Start Pitchers
The list of two-start pitchers for Week 14 is on the shorter side. Scott White looks to a boring...
-
Week 14 Fantasy Baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade values
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Bullpen Report: Iglesias or Lorenzen?
The Reds have thrown everybody for a loop with their recent bullpen usage, and Luke Jackson...
-
Waivers: Alzolay, Gallen make case
On a day of mostly bad pitching, the newcomers stood out, according to Scott White.