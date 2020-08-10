Freeman went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, a triple, three RBI and three runs scored in an 8-0 victory over Philadelphia in the second game of Sunday's doubleheader.
Freeman opened the game's scoring with a two-run homer off Phillies starter Spencer Howard in the third inning. He needed just a single to complete the cycle. After his six total hits Sunday, Freeman's slash line is up to .276/.382/.552 with 15 runs scored and 12 RBI this season.
