Freeman went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, a triple, three RBI and three runs scored in an 8-0 victory over Philadelphia in the second game of Sunday's doubleheader.

Freeman opened the game's scoring with a two-run homer off Phillies starter Spencer Howard in the third inning. He needed just a single to complete the cycle. After his six total hits Sunday, Freeman's slash line is up to .276/.382/.552 with 15 runs scored and 12 RBI this season.