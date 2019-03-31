Braves' Freddie Freeman: Drives in two

Freeman went 4-for-5 with with two doubles and two RBI as the Braves fell to the Phillies 8-6 on Saturday.

Freeman had four of the Braves' ten hits, and now is batting a lusty .625 through three games. The 29-year old hit two doubles to left field, as he remains a threat to hit to any part of the ballpark.

