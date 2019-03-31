Braves' Freddie Freeman: Drives in two
Freeman went 4-for-5 with with two doubles and two RBI as the Braves fell to the Phillies 8-6 on Saturday.
Freeman had four of the Braves' ten hits, and now is batting a lusty .625 through three games. The 29-year old hit two doubles to left field, as he remains a threat to hit to any part of the ballpark.
More News
-
Braves' Freddie Freeman: Blasts spring grand slam•
-
Braves' Freddie Freeman: Heads to bench•
-
Braves' Freddie Freeman: Fills up box score•
-
Braves' Freddie Freeman: Swats clutch homer in loss•
-
Braves' Freddie Freeman: Getting breather in series finale•
-
Braves' Freddie Freeman: Triples, drives in three•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Looking for a hitter to round out your lineup? Scott White shares the best the waiver wire...
-
Two-start pitchers rankings for Week 2
Week 2 (April 1-7) is the first to feature a full slate of two-start pitchers. Scott White...
-
FBT Podcast: Analyzing opening day
How much to believe from an unbelievable opening day? The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast breaks...
-
Chris Sale concerns overblown
Of all the surprising opening day performances, perhaps none got the attention of Chris Sale's...
-
Stuff that matters from opening day
From disastrous aces to surprise saves to shocking lineup decisions to Dodgers home runs, Scott...
-
Managing opening expectations
What's the difference between reacting to the earliest days of the season and overreacting...