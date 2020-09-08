Freeman went 1-for-2 with two walks and two RBI on Monday against the Marlins.

Freeman stayed hot at the plate, delivering a two-RBI double in the opening frame. After slugging a pair of grand slams in the team's weekend series against the Nationals, Freeman now has 10 RBI across his past four starts. He's been stellar overall this season, hitting .317/.446/.570 with seven home runs, 33 runs scored and 32 RBI across 175 plate appearances.