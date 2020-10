Freeman went 2-for-5 with a double, one run and two RBI during Thursday's win over the Dodgers in Game 4 of the NLCS.

The veteran first baseman gave the Braves a 2-1 lead during the sixth inning with an RBI double off Clayton Kershaw, and he brought home an insurance run during eighth with an RBI single. Freeman is in the midst of a five-game hit streak, going 8-for-18 with two homers, one double, five runs, six RBI and three walks during that stretch.