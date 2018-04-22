Braves' Freddie Freeman: Drives in two Saturday

Freeman went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Mets.

The extra-base hits were his first in eight games, but despite his recent lack of power Freeman still sports a solid .296/.446/.493 slash line on the season with two homers and 15 RBI in 20 games. With the Braves offense as a whole proving to be surprisingly dangerous so far, the first baseman should continue to see plenty of RBI opportunities as he looks to produce triple digits in the category for the first time since 2013.