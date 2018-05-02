Braves' Freddie Freeman: Drives in two
Freeman went 2-for-5 with a double, two RBI and a run scored Tuesday against the Mets.
Freeman played a part in all of the Braves' offensive production Tuesday, lacing a two RBI double down the right-field line in the first inning and later coming around to score in the same inning. It's been business as usual for him this season, and though he only has four home runs, he has 17 extra-base hits and is hitting .318/.435/.561 in 107 at-bats.
