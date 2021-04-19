Freeman went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double, two walks, two runs and two RBI on Sunday in Atlanta's 13-4 win over the Cubs.

For the fourth straight game, Freeman drew exactly two free passes, but his contributions in the power department had been missing over the past week until he took Kyle Hendricks deep in the first inning. Freeman's fifth home run of the season was one of four in the top of the first for Atlanta, the first time the club had achieved that in the opening frame since May 2003.