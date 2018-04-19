Braves' Freddie Freeman: Exits after being hit by pitch

Freeman exited Wednesday's game against the Phillies after being hit by a pitch on his left hand, Matt Gelb of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

Freeman suffered the injury in the eighth inning and headed straight to the clubhouse without the athletic trainer coming out to see him. He'll likely undergo further examinations before the Braves update his status. It should be noted that Freeman missed 44 games last season after being hit by a pitch in the same area and fracturing his wrist.