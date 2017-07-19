Braves' Freddie Freeman: Exits game with illness

Freeman was removed from Wednesday's game against the Cubs with flu-like symptoms.

Freeman went 0-for-2 with a strikeout before he was replaced at first base by Matt Adams, though it seems he simply wasn't feeling well enough to keep playing. Consider the slugger day-to-day going forward and look for Johan Camargo to fill in as the third baseman if he's forced to miss extended time. The team would certainly miss Freeman's bat, as he owns a .304/.347/.587 slash line since returning from the disabled list.