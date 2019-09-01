Braves' Freddie Freeman: Exits Saturday after HBP

Freeman was removed from Saturday's game against the White Sox after being hit by a pitch in the foot, though manager Brian Snitker indicated he made the move to provide a "better chance" for him to remain in Sunday's lineup, 680 The Fan Atlanta reports.

Freeman was hit by the pitch to start the second inning but didn't exit the contest until the sixth. The veteran first baseman has started the last 24 contests and all but two games for the entire season, so it wouldn't be a major surprise to see the Braves take the opportunity to provide him with a well-deserved off day.