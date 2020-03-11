Braves' Freddie Freeman: Expected to play Friday
Freeman (personal) is expected to re-enter the Braves' Grapefruit League lineup Friday versus the Mets, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.
Freeman left the team Tuesday to tend to a family issue, but he looks like he'll only need a few days to address the matter. The missed time shouldn't impact his availability to get himself ready for Opening Day.
