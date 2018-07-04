Braves' Freddie Freeman: Expected to play Thursday
Braves manager Brian Snitker said that Freeman (triceps) is "fine" and will likely be included in the lineup Thursday in Milwaukee, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Atlanta received a scare when Freeman was hit by a pitch in the right triceps during a second-inning at-bat, which later resulted in the slugger's departure from the contest. Freeman felt some tightness shortly after the beaning, but it seems his removal was mostly precautionary. If the first baseman is able to complete batting practice Thursday without any complications, he shouldn't be forced to miss any time due to the injury.
