Braves' Freddie Freeman: Expected to return Sunday

Freeman is expected to be back in the lineup Sunday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Freeman was out of the lineup Saturday, one day after the team clinched the NL East. It appears as if the team will rotate days off for their stars throughout the remainder of the regular season. That could mean that more rest is in order for Freeman in the upcoming week.

