Braves' Freddie Freeman: Extends hitting streak to seven

Freeman went 1-for-2 with two RBI and two walks Friday night against the Phillies.

Freeman got the Braves on the board in the first inning with an RBI single to right center, and he would later extend Atlanta's lead to eight in the sixth inning with a sacrifice fly to left field. The 29-year-old has been seeing the ball well at the plate of late, as he's now hit safely in seven consecutive contests, registering seven RBI over that stretch.