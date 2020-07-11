Freeman (illness) has been feeling better over the last week, but he still needs to test negative for COVID-19 twice before being allowed to return to the field, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

The details regarding each individual player's battle with coronavirus haven't generally been made public. In Freeman's case, the implication from both his manager Brian Snitker and his wife Chelsea at the time he originally tested positive in early July was that his case was far from a mild one. While the news that he's recovering is undoubtedly positive, it remains to be seen when he'll get back on the field in any capacity, let alone when he'll be ready for game action.