Freeman feels good after being hit in the elbow by a pitch Tuesday and is starting Game 3 of the NLCS against the Dodgers on Wednesday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.
Freeman was hit by a pitch on his right elbow Tuesday, but manager Brian Snitker said that he felt good Wednesday. He received treatment from the training staff overnight and will play first base and bat second for Wednesday's contest.
