Freeman went 4-for-5 with a two-run homer, a stolen base and two runs scored in Friday's 7-6 loss to the Rays.

Freeman smoked a two-run homer off J.P Feyereisen in the fifth to give Atlanta a 5-3 lead and added three singles in the game as well. He reached for the final time in the ninth and ended up stealing his fifth base of the year. The 31-year-old is swinging an extremely hot bat right now. He's hit safely in 16 of his last 18 games and is slashing .437/.518/.690 with four homers, 12 RBI, 13 runs scored and an 11:14 BB:K over that span. After a very slow start to the year, Freeman has upped his slash line to .281/.387/.503 with 20 homers, 52 RBI, 60 runs scored and a 55:72 BB:K over 393 plate appearances.