Braves' Freddie Freeman: Four-hit night with home run
Freeman went 4-for-4 with a home run, two doubles, two RBI and three runs scored in Tuesday's win over the Padres.
Freeman tagged starter Jordan Lyles with a home run -- his 10th of the year -- as well as two doubles, giving him 18 on the season. Freeman is now slashing .339/.435/.554 with 29 extra-base hits and a .379 BABIP. He's tied for third in the NL with 42 RBI, and his 38 runs lead all MLB first basemen.
