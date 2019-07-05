Braves' Freddie Freeman: Goes deep in win

Freeman went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and a double in a victory versus Philadelphia on Thursday.

Freeman slugged a 401-foot homer in the fourth inning, the first of back-to-back blasts with Josh Donaldson. In 346 at-bats this season, Freeman has now hit 23 homers -- the same amount he hit in 618 at-bats last season. Fortunately, the first-half power surge has not come at the expense of his other numbers; on the season, he is slashing an impressive .309/.393/.590.

