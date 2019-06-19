Braves' Freddie Freeman: Goes yard Tuesday

Freeman went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Tuesday against the Mets.

Freeman took Jacob deGrom deep in the final frame to record his 20th homer of the season. He's been getting on base at a prolific rate for much of the campaign, and that hasn't changed of late. In his last seven games, Freeman has racked up five multi-hit performances as well as two home runs, nine runs scored and 10 RBI. He has a very strong .313/.402/.597 line across 331 plate appearances.

