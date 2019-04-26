Braves' Freddie Freeman: Goes yard

Freeman went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run Thursday against the Reds.

Freeman took southpaw Zach Duke deep in the eighth inning to record his third home run of the season. He has been very consistent in his production to start the season, racking up at least one RBI and run in six of his last 10 games. Through 111 plate appearances, he's hitting an impressive .326/.441/.500.

More News
Our Latest Stories