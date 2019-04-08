Braves' Freddie Freeman: Hammers first home run

Freeman went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and two runs scored in a 4-3 victory against the Marlins on Sunday.

The Braves first baseman entered Sunday with a 1.123 OPS through eight games, but his on-base percentage was actually higher than his slugging. That changed, though, with Freeman hitting his first homer of the year. He is 13-for-31 (.419) with five extra-base hits and a league-leading 10 walks in nine games this season.