Braves' Freddie Freeman: Hardly seeing any strikes

Freeman has faced the lowest percentage of pitches in the zone among all hitters who faced at least 50 pitches through Monday's games, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Just 30.1 percent of pitches thrown to Freeman have been in the zone, which ranks last in the group of 189 hitters. It's a continuation of a trend from last year, where Freeman's 42.9 percent rate ranked 308th out of the 314 hitters who faced at least 1000 pitches. It's likely that Freeman will continue to get very few pitches to hit while Nick Markakis remains behind him in the lineup. That will help Freeman get on base and could give him a boost in on-base percentage leagues, but could cut into his home run and RBI totals.