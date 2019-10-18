Braves' Freddie Freeman: Has arthroscopic elbow surgery
Freeman underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right elbow Wednesday.
The procedure cleaned up loose bodies and bone spur formations in Freeman's elbow. He'd been dealing with an elbow issue throughout September and didn't perform up to his usual standards in the playoffs, going 4-for-20 at the plate. He's expected to be ready for spring training, but the procedure does still add some injury risk to the veteran heading into his age-30 season.
