Braves' Freddie Freeman: Heads to bench
Freeman is not in the lineup Thursday against the Mets.
The Braves have already clinched a playoff berth, so Freeman will head to the bench for what appears to be a regular day off following 19 straight starts. The first baseman slashed .319/.370/.472 with two homers, two stolen bases and 12 RBI over that stretch. Ryan Flaherty is starting at first base and hitting eighth in place of Freeman.
