Freeman went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Saturday's win over the Brewers.

Freeman is only hitting .221 and has lacked consistency at the plate, but he's getting the job done in terms of power and is just one of four National League hitters that have reached the 10-homer plateau. The star first baseman has also hit safely in six of his last seven contests while extending his hitting streak to three games.