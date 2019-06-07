Braves' Freddie Freeman: Hits 16th home run

Freeman went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in a 6-1 loss against the Pirates on Thursday.

The 29-year-old's numbers are just about where they are expected to be. He is slashing .307/.393/.580 in 272 plate appearances during 2019. Last season, Freeman posted a .309/.388/.505 slash line. He also has 16 home runs, 38 RBI, 45 runs and one steal in 238 at-bats this year.