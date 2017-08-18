Braves' Freddie Freeman: Hits 22nd bomb
Freeman went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and a double during Thursday's win over Colorado.
The only thing to slow Freeman down this season was a fluky wrist injury that cost him 44 games. Even with the missed time, he's racked up 22 homers, 49 RBI and 58 runs with an elite .321/.421/.636 slash line. 2018 could be the season Freeman puts it all together and posts his true breakout campaign, so it's not out of the question to consider ponying up in keeper/dynasty settings now.
