Braves' Freddie Freeman: Hits 27th homer

Freeman went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Atlanta's 5-3 loss to the Twins on Monday.

The 29-year-old star got his 27th homer of the season, touching up Jake Odorizzi with a fifth-inning solo blast in a losing effort. Freeman is in the midst of yet another standout campaign at the dish for the Braves, as this performance boosts his slash line to .303/.396/.562 over 500 plate appearances.