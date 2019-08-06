Braves' Freddie Freeman: Hits 27th homer
Freeman went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Atlanta's 5-3 loss to the Twins on Monday.
The 29-year-old star got his 27th homer of the season, touching up Jake Odorizzi with a fifth-inning solo blast in a losing effort. Freeman is in the midst of yet another standout campaign at the dish for the Braves, as this performance boosts his slash line to .303/.396/.562 over 500 plate appearances.
More News
-
Braves' Freddie Freeman: Receives Sunday off•
-
Braves' Freddie Freeman: Launches 26th homer•
-
Braves' Freddie Freeman: Three hits in loss•
-
Braves' Freddie Freeman: Walks four times in romp•
-
Braves' Freddie Freeman: Extends hitting streak to seven•
-
Braves' Freddie Freeman: Collects three hits in win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Is Sanchez for real?
Is Aaron Sanchez just the latest pitcher to be transformed by the Houston Astros? He might...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mondesi falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 20 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
You like outfielders? The list of sleeper hitters for the upcoming week is littered with them...
-
Week 20 Preview: Two-start pitchers
If you need a two-start sleeper for Week 20, you have several to choose from. They come with...
-
Week 20 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Sheffield has an opening
Justus Sheffield has an opening at the right time, based on his work at Double-A, and we may...