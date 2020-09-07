Freeman went 1-for-4 with a grand slam, two runs, one walk and one strikeout in Sunday's win against the Nationals.

Freeman blasted the first grand slam of his career Friday, and he now has two over the past three games following Sunday's performance. The 30-year-old had his 18-game hit streak snapped Saturday, but he bounced back by reaching base twice in Sunday's series finale. Freeman now has a 1.000 OPS with seven home runs and 30 RBI this year.