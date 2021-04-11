Freeman went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run Saturday in a 5-4 victory over the Phillies.
Freeman turned a one-run deficit into a one-run lead in the first inning, drilling a 397-foot two-run homer to right field. He later produced the decisive run for the Braves with an RBI fielder's choice in the seventh frame. Though the reigning NL MVP is batting only .154 so far this season, he has racked up three home runs and six runs batted in. Nearly all of that production (two homers and five RBI) have come in his past two games.
