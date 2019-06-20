Braves' Freddie Freeman: Homers again

Freeman went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and two runs scored Wednesday against the Mets.

Freeman took Steven Matz deep in the first frame for his 21st homer of the season. While always a stellar hitter, Freeman has flashed exceptional power of late, smacking seven extra-base hits -- including four home runs -- in his past 11 game. He's now posted a very strong .315/.403/.606 line across 335 plate appearances for the season.