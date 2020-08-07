Freeman went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a double during Thursday's win over the Blue Jays.

Freeman cracked open the scoring in the first inning with a two-run blast off Nate Pearson, then added a leadoff double to start the sixth. After suffering from a tough bout of COVID-19 and missing most of summer camp, the 30-year-old is hitting just .217 this year. After Thursday's outing, however, Freeman seems to be on the mend. He now has a pair of home runs and three doubles on the season.