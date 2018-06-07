Braves' Freddie Freeman: Homers in second consecutive game

Freeman went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Wednesday against the Padres.

Freeman didn't quite match his monstrous performance from Tuesday, but remained productive by blasting his 11th home run of the season. This marked the first time on the season that he has hit home runs in consecutive games. Although he lags behind the National League leaders in home runs, he is fifth in the league with a .561 slugging percentage.

More News
Our Latest Stories