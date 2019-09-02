Braves' Freddie Freeman: Homers twice, drives in five

Freeman went 3-for-4 with two homers and five RBI in Sunday's 5-3 win over the White Sox.

After crushing 11 homers in August, Freeman kept the hot streak rolling to start September. The slugging first baseman knocked a pair of two-run blasts before singling in another run in the eighth frame. He's up to 38 long balls with an NL-leading 114 RBI and .974 OPS.