Braves' Freddie Freeman: Huge in Sunday night win
Freeman went 3-for-4 with a double, a walk, two runs and two RBI in Sunday's 11-5 win over the Indians.
Josh Donaldson and Freeman, the Nos. 2 and 3 hitters in the Atlanta lineup, combined to reach base eight times on the night and chased Cleveland starter Shane Bieber from the contest midway through the third inning. Freeman has been consistently productive right from the start of the season and should begin to see his run-producing opportunities increase now that Ozzie Albies and Donaldson are heating up in front of him in the order.
