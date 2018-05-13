Braves' Freddie Freeman: Huge night in Saturday's win

Freeman went 3-for-4 with a walk, two home runs, three runs scored and three RBI in Saturday's 10-5 win over the Marlins.

Both blasts came off left-hander Jarlin Garcia, giving Freeman eight homers and 31 RBI through 38 games to go along with his impressive .331/.431/.593 slash line. With the young Braves providing plenty of production around him, the 28-year-old first baseman only needs to stay healthy to put together a career season.