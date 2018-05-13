Braves' Freddie Freeman: Huge night in Saturday's win
Freeman went 3-for-4 with a walk, two home runs, three runs scored and three RBI in Saturday's 10-5 win over the Marlins.
Both blasts came off left-hander Jarlin Garcia, giving Freeman eight homers and 31 RBI through 38 games to go along with his impressive .331/.431/.593 slash line. With the young Braves providing plenty of production around him, the 28-year-old first baseman only needs to stay healthy to put together a career season.
More News
-
Braves' Freddie Freeman: Reaches base five times•
-
Braves' Freddie Freeman: Drives in two•
-
Braves' Freddie Freeman: Bangs out three doubles in Thursday's win•
-
Braves' Freddie Freeman: Homers twice•
-
Braves' Freddie Freeman: Drives in two Saturday•
-
Braves' Freddie Freeman: Collects two hits against Mets•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Bregman
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...