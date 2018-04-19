Braves' Freddie Freeman: In lineup Thursday
Freeman (wrist) is starting at first base and hitting third Thursday against the Mets.
Freeman exited Wednesday's game against the Phillies after being struck by a pitch in his left wrist, but subsequent X-rays revealed no fracture and the stud first baseman is apparently feeling well enough to be included in the lineup for Thursday's series opener against the Mets. The 28-year-old will face Matt Harvey of the Mets, who he is just 5-for-26 (.192) against in his career.
