Freeman (illness) cleared MLB's COVID-19 protocols and began working out at the Braves' facility Friday.
The 30-year-old has been absent from summer training after testing positive for COVID-19 and battling a fever in early July, but he's since recovered and is joining his teammates on the field. Freeman is on the injured list and has yet to be ruled out for next Friday's season opener against the Mets, but he may need some additional time to reach game readiness. Regardless, his return to the field is a significant step toward full clearance and is a boost to his early-season prospects. Adam Duvall, Austin Riley and Johan Camargo are the potential fill-in options at first base should Freeman be unable to play Opening Day.
More News
-
Braves' Freddie Freeman: Opening Day return still possible•
-
Braves' Freddie Freeman: Feeling better but still out•
-
Braves' Freddie Freeman: Lands on IL•
-
Braves' Freddie Freeman: Tests positive for COVID-19•
-
Braves' Freddie Freeman: Expected to play Friday•
-
Braves' Freddie Freeman: Scratched from lineup Tuesday•