Braves' Freddie Freeman: Knocks another homer Wednesday

Freeman went 2-for-4 with a solo homer and a second RBI in Wednesday's win over the Mets.

Freeman drove in both runs in Wednesday's 2-0 win, putting the Braves up 1-0 in the fourth inning with his RBI single before extending the team's lead in the eighth frame with his 14th homer of the season -- and third in as many games. The 28-year-old is now leading all National League first baseman with 14 homers, 48 RBI and a .344/.435/.590 slash line through 67 games.