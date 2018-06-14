Braves' Freddie Freeman: Knocks another homer Wednesday
Freeman went 2-for-4 with a solo homer and a second RBI in Wednesday's win over the Mets.
Freeman drove in both runs in Wednesday's 2-0 win, putting the Braves up 1-0 in the fourth inning with his RBI single before extending the team's lead in the eighth frame with his 14th homer of the season -- and third in as many games. The 28-year-old is now leading all National League first baseman with 14 homers, 48 RBI and a .344/.435/.590 slash line through 67 games.
More News
-
Braves' Freddie Freeman: Swats 13th homer Tuesday•
-
Braves' Freddie Freeman: Slugs 12th homer Sunday•
-
Braves' Freddie Freeman: Reaches base three times, steals bag•
-
Braves' Freddie Freeman: Homers in second consecutive game•
-
Braves' Freddie Freeman: Four-hit night with home run•
-
Braves' Freddie Freeman: Tweaks wrist but stays in game•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Worryometer
We’ll tell you which players our listeners are worried about and whether or not our Podcast...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield moving up
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Replacing Miggy
Heath Cummings has two replacements for Miguel Cabrera and says John Hicks is a must-start...
-
Martinez elevating his game
Jose Martinez has always had the tools. Now, he's putting them to use, Chris Towers says.
-
Podcast: Players who can carry your team
If you’re looking to turn your season around, we’ve got a list of players that can help you...
-
Waivers: Adames, Mejia get the call
Top prospects worth getting excited about? We've got two for you to check out.