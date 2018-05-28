Braves' Freddie Freeman: Knocks in two runs

Freeman went 1-for-4 with two RBI, one walk and one double Sunday against the Braves.

Freeman delivered a two-RBI double in the sixth inning, putting the Braves up 6-0 on the way to a 7-1 victory. Freeman is batting .325 with nine home runs and 38 RBI through 51 games. The Braves are set to begin a three-game series with the Mets on Monday.