Braves' Freddie Freeman: Launches 12th homer

Freeman reached four times Wednesday at Oracle Park, finishing 3-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in the 9-2 win over the Giants.

Freeman stayed hot as he smacked a 421-foot homer to deep right center off Jeff Samardzija in the second inning. The team-leading long ball marked Freeman's 12th of the season and fifth in the last seven games as the veteran first baseman continues on an eight-game hitting streak. Freeman is now averaging a generous .325 with 35 runs scored and 31 RBI.