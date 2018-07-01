Braves' Freddie Freeman: Launches 16th homer
Freeman went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 6-5 win over St. Louis.
The 6-foot-5 first baseman is having yet another strong season, swatting 16 home runs with 56 RBI and a terrific .315/.407/.546 slash line. Freeman has gradually increased his monthly home run total this season, finishing June with six despite not hitting once since Jun 15. He's already off to a strong start here in July and should continue terrorizing opposing pitchers all summer long.
