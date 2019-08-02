Braves' Freddie Freeman: Launches 26th homer
Freeman went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Reds.
Freeman wasted no time in getting the Braves on the board with an opposite field three-run homer off Anthony DeSclafani in the first inning. The 29-year-old has put together an impressive campaign, slashing .305/.397/.563 with 26 home runs, 85 RBI and 83 runs scored.
