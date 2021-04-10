Freeman went 1-for-4 with a walk and a two-run home run in Friday's 8-1 win over the Phillies.

He capped the scoring on the night by taking David Hale deep in the eighth inning. Freeman hasn't quite found his groove yet at the plate, going 3-for-22 (.136) through seven games, but two of his hits have left the yard and his 6:3 BB:K suggests there's no reason for concern with the reigning NL MVP.