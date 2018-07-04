Braves' Freddie Freeman: Leaves game after HBP
Freeman was lifted from Wednesday's game after being hit by a pitch on the right elbow, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The Yankees' CC Sabathia plunked Freeman in the second inning and Freeman was later removed, with Charlie Culberson shifting to first base and Danny Santana entering the game in left. Freeman may be headed for an X-ray right away to determine the severity of the issue. The Braves open a four-game set in Milwaukee on Thursday.
