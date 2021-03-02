Freeman said Tuesday that he's tentatively planning on opening the 2021 season as the Braves' No. 3 hitter, Gabe Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Freeman started out last season in the three hole, but he ultimately moved into the No. 2 spot for his final 17 starts of the abbreviated campaign. The first baseman posted a monstrous 1.202 OPS as the No. 2 hitter compared to a .982 OPS batting third, but that difference can probably be chalked up to a small sample of plate appearances more than anything. Whether he hits out of either spot in 2021, Freeman should be an elite source of counting stats in a potent Braves lineup, while also giving fantasy managers a solid foundation in both batting average and on-base percentage. Like many established stars around the league, Freeman is being eased into game action this spring, with his Grapefruit League debut coming Friday against the Twins, according to Mark Bowman of MLB.com.